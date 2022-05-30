The family of a 63-year-old woman who died after a crash involving a bus in Cardiff city centre say their "hearts are broken".

Sheri Omar, from Adamsdown in Cardiff, died following the collision on Dumfries Place on Saturday (May 28).

In a statement, Sheri's family said: “Sheri was a much-loved sister to Marie, Corinne, Vanessa, Anthony, Craig, Paul and Lisa who passed four years ago.

“Today, as a family, we are devastated, and our hearts are broken, as we all mourn the loss of our beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt, taken away in such tragic circumstances.

“Our family would also like to extend our thanks to anyone who stopped to help, it is really appreciated. Rest in peace, Sheri, we will remember you always xxx.”

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision and is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any dash-cam footage of the incident to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police and quote reference 2200178270.