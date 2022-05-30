Two children remain in hospital one week since a school bus hit a group of primary school pupils in Powys.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision, which happened at around 3.25pm on Monday, May 23 on School Lane in the town of Llanfair Caereinion.

Three children were air lifted to hospital, while the bus driver and a fourth child were driven to hospital by ambulance.

Two of the children and the driver have now been discharged.

Speaking at the time of the incident, Ms Laura Jones, Acting Headteacher at Llanfair Caereinion CP School, said: “I would like to thank the quick response of emergency services and school staff who attended the scene to help those who were injured. I would also like to thank parents for their understanding while the incident was ongoing.

“As a school, we are supporting both staff and pupils during this difficult time. We will also support and help those families that have seen their loved ones injured in any way we can.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220523-232.