Police have appealed for witnesses after a biker was left in a critical condition following a crash on the A5 in Denbighshire. It happened near Glyndyfrdwy, Corwen, at about 2.30pm on Monday.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed a person was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, which is home to a major trauma unit for treating serious injuries. Two rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance were also at the scene.

A section of the A5 was closed between Glyndyfrdwy and Berwyn for several hours following the crash and drivers were urged to avoid the area. Traffic was diverted onto the A5104, with several motorists reporting delays in Llangollen town centre and surrounding roads. The road reopened at approximately 6.35pm.

On Tuesday, a North Wales Police spokesman said: "At approximately 2.30pm yesterday (Monday), there was a single motorcycle RTC on the A5 near Glyndyfrdwy, Corwen. The rider was airlifted to hospital in Stoke and remains in a critical condition."

PC Rich Priamo of the Roads Policing Unit added: "I am appealing for witnesses who may have any dashcam footage, or may have seen the collision to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"If you can help our investigation, please contact us via our live webchat online or on 101, quoting reference B077855."