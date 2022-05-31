A man has opened up about how one of this year's new Love Islanders saved his life.

Andy Humphries, from Mayhill, described Paige Thorne as a "beautiful person" after the paramedic sat with him for seven hours.

The 58-year-old had been feeling unwell and decided to visit his GP. But whilst waiting in his doctor's surgery reception, he collapsed and suffered a stroke.

Paramedics were called to the scene with one of them being Paige from Swansea.

Andy explained: "When I came round, she was there and was so dedicated, she waited with me for seven hours in the ambulance and as I waited at hospital.

Andy suffered a stroke whilst waiting to see a GP at his local doctor's surgery.

"I owe my life to her, and she was so good to me. She waited with me when I got to the hospital, she stayed while I had scans. It happened just before the first lockdown, and she told me that she had not long qualified, but she was amazing and totally wonderful.

"She is only tiny, but she has a big personality and she will be fantastic on the show, but I do feel very protective about her and don't want anyone being horrible to her. I can't speak highly enough of her.

"It was only when her shift ended and she had made sure that everyone was fully briefed about my condition, that she left my side. I was really surprised when she was revealed as a contestant on the show, but she will be fantastic," he added.

Paige says she's joining the show as she hasn't been able to find love in her home city of Swansea.

The paramedic from Swansea was named as the first contestant on this year's show as ITV revealed the full line-up for series eight on Monday 31 May.

The 24-year-old said she's joining the show as she hasn't been able to find love in her home city of Swansea.

Hoping to bring lots of "positive and bubbly" energy, Paige said: "I am a good cook and I'm quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.

"In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I've tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me.

"I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"