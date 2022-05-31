A Bronze Age hoard found in Carmarthenshire has been officially declared as treasure by a coroner.

The buried treasure includes a medieval silver brooch and a Tudor silver-gilt pendant dating back to the Bronze Age to post-medieval periods.

Metal-detectorists made the discovery back in 2020 and after an intense investigation archaeologists from Dyfed Archaeological Trust and Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales suggest that the artefacts were buried together in a specially dug pit, away from any Bronze Age settlement.

And now they have been declared as treasure officially by Acting Senior Coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Paul Bennett.

Heart pendant decorated with a bleeding wound design representing Christ’s wound dates back to the mid-16th century. Credit: National Museum Wales

One of the treasure finders, Richard Trew, who found the Bronze Age hoard made up of 20 artefacts in Llanddeusant, said: "I felt as though I was taken back in time, no other words can describe it. I couldn’t stop laughing as I kept finding more objects. I will never forget the moment and it will be with me forever."

Doctoral student Christopher Griffiths, who is studying Bronze Age hoards from south-east and west Wales, said that because of this discovery they are able to reveal more of its history.

He added: "The large bronze spearhead, struck with a blunt tool and snapped in half prior to its burial, was carefully placed at the top of this hoard.

"It is possible that the breaking of the spearhead and the burial of the hoard was carried out during a ceremony held by a local Bronze Age community, intended as a sacrifice to the gods."

Medieval silver annular brooch decorated with fine bands of black niello and the brooch has a pin in the shape of a dagger. Credit: National Museum Wales

A Tudor period silver-gilt pendant was also found in November 2020 by David Edwards while metal detecting in a field under arable in Llangeler.

The ornament is a symbol of Catholic faith and dates back to a time of conflicting views held by opposed Church of England and Roman Catholic faiths.

A medieval silver annular brooch was another treasure discovered in Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire, by Rafal Pacholec while metal-detecting on land under pasture.

Through comparison with other examples, the brooch was dated back to the 13th or 14th centuries AD.

Carmarthenshire County Council museums curator Gavin Evans expressed his wishes to retrieve the treasures and include them to their growing archaeology collection to be enjoyed by visitors.

He said: “The hoard, with its large spear and complete axes, is visually impressive and could form a strong new display element on the Bronze Age, drawing on the story of both the finder and the archaeologists who have recently investigated the find.”

