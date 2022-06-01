Two teenagers have been killed in a car accident in Bishopston, Swansea.

A 19-year-old man from Landore and a 19-year-old woman from Blaenymaes were declared dead at the scene.

Meanwhile a 17-year-old girl from Penlan was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a 17 year-old boy from Birchgrove was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Both were also in the car along with the deceased.

The crash which involved a red Alfa Romeo Mito, which the four people were in, happened at 11.15pm on Tuesday 31st May, at Northway Garage in Bishopton.

South Wales Police say that the families of the teenagers are being supported by specially trained officers.

They are asking anyone who may be able to assist officers in this investigation to contact them by quoting 2200182514.

You can do so by going to: orlo.uk/iCTdF or sending South Wales Police a private message on Facebook/Twitter or via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk

You can also call 101.