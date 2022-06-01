Play Brightcove video

Video filmed by Kristian Crocker shows the extensive damage caused by the fire

Locals have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed after a large fire broke out at a bowling club in Gilfach.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene in Maes Y Graig at approximately 6:52am on Wednesday (June 1), following reports a fire had broken out.

Pictures shared by the fire service on social media showed large flames and plumes of smoke coming from the building.

A community fundraising page to help the clubhouse rebuild has so far raised more than £1,500.

Pictures from the scene showed huge flames and plumes of smoke. Credit: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

The GoFundMe page said: "In the early hours of Wednesday 1st June, Gilfach Bargoed’s clubhouse was destroyed by a fire which means they will now need to rebuild where possible.

"The club has lost countless memories, trophies as well as members personal possessions such as bowls, bags etc.

"It is now time that the Welsh bowls community does what it does best and rally around to help get this club back on their feet."

As of Wednesday afternoon (June 1st), a number of road closures in the area remained in place and the fire service was urging members of the public to avoid the area.