A convicted burglar has been jailed after breaking into a pensioner's home in the middle of the night whilst brandishing a machete.

Ricki Roberts, 39, demanded cash from the 84-year-old woman after entering her Wrexham bungalow with an accomplice last November.

The victim had woken and was dialling 999 when Roberts snatched the phone from her.

He also ordered her to hand over her car keys, and left the vehicle badly damaged after attempting a getaway.

At least £200, a ring and other items were taken during the raid.

A court heard that Roberts, from Wrexham, had cut himself at the scene and was linked to the crime by his DNA. He admitted aggravated burglary.

Duncan Bould, defending, said: "This is going to be a significantly longer sentence than he’s experienced beforehand. He’s expressed remorse for what has happened."

Judge Niclas Parry told Roberts that the pensioner was now too afraid to sleep in her home.

"Mercifully, there was no physical injury," the judge added.

Roberts had 82 offences on his record, including for house burglaries, the court heard.

He was jailed for seven years and four months at Mold Crown Court.