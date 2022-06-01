Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by ITV Cymru Wales reporter, Ian Lang.

A charity offering work and training opportunities to adults with learning disabilities says the initiative is also allowing the business to grow.

Antur Waunfawr is providing work for people at a paper recycling centre in Caernarfon.

The team process around two tonnes of paper a day - and the work means a lot to those taking part.

Sion Thomas, shredding manager, said: "A big part of our work is to kick down the doors, break the barriers and just show that we're all individuals. Everyone's a little bit different but we're all in it together.

"We have to work to a commercial standard, we have to generate an income but it's not about profits.

"The work we do, that's the key thing, it's the platform for the individuals who work with us to come and work.

"It does give you satisfaction especially in seeing people growing in ability, not just physical but how to communicate and integrate into a team."

The charity says it works to develop people's talents in a sustainable way by protecting the natural environment and developing a green businesses.

It runs several recycling projects, including those at Caergylchu, Warws Werdd and Beics Antur, with them all offering a range of work and training opportunities.

For Antur Waunfawr, Hadyn Wyn Jones , the work allows for real personal growth for all those taking part.

"It provides a massive return in terms of development and it's great to see individuals when they develop and learn new skills," he said.

"But the emotional support and the development that we see ion individuals is why we're here and also these individuals are our ambassadors so when they go out and collect throughout the whole of the North Wales region, they're representing Antur Waunfawr and they get a lot of enjoyment out of it."