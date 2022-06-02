A missing cat, who is a regular at a Cardiff supermarket, has been found more than 25 miles away.

Clover, better known as the 'Sainsbury's cat', has a 4,000 strong fan club after frequently visiting the supermarket in Thornhill for a number of years.

She was discovered in Brynmawr by a volunteer group dedicated to searching for missing pets.

In May, a post on her Facebook fan page said the "beloved" pet was missing and had not been seen for a number of days.

"I know what she's like - she will come for Dreamies no matter what time."

Clover's owner, who did not want to be named, said her most recent disappearance was "really unusual" and "concerning".

A Facebook post announcing Clover had been found received 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

The feline was found ten days later in the early hours of Tuesday 31 May before being returned safe and well to her owner.

Jenna Jones, 37, runs the non-profit volunteer group along with ten other volunteers. The group has over 3,600 members who share reports and sightings of missing pets for the team to track them down.

After one member sharing a photo of Clover in Brymawr, Jenna spent two hours comparing the picture with an online map, eventually narrowing it down to a residential area that was a 45-minute drive away.

Jenna explained: "If she moved from there, we might not have got another sighting for however long - we might never have got another sighting.

"I can't believe how far away she was. It was so far out of the way - it wasn't in an area she was likely to be found.

"I knew that if I go up there with Dreamies, if she is still in that area, I will find her and she will come to me. Because I know what she's like - she will come for Dreamies no matter what time. Even if she's full, she'll still come out for them."

After locating the feline, Jenna scanned Clover and traced the chip to confirm it was her.

"[Clover's owners] were absolutely over the moon. They were absolutely ecstatic. They thought that they would never find her again. They thought that something had happened and they were so pleased to find that she was not only found but she was alive and very well as well", Jenna added.

