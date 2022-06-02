A number of Welsh figures have been recognised as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours list for 2022.

The full list includes sportspersons, singers and frontline staff who worked throughout the pandemic.

Famous names recognised included Wales football legend Gareth Bale for her services to the sport and charity, as well as singer Bonnie Tyler from Swansea, who both received MBEs.

Elsewhere, Marcia-Yvette Gittens from Barry has been honoured for services to diversity in policing.

After co-founding the South Wales Black Police Association, she's worked to improve retention, promotion, and progression of staff from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Discussing the topic, Marcia-Yvette explained: "We need that diversity in the organisation. The community need to see that diversity as well so they feel that we are engaging with them, that they feel that this is a service that is promoting equality and fairness."

Others to make this list include former Welsh rugby player Brynmor Williams and Chief Executive of Glamorgan Cricket Hugh Morris for their services to their sports and to charity.

Dr Gillian Richardson, who was head of the Welsh vaccine programme, was also honoured.

Some of Welsh figures who received an MBE include: