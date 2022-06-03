The families of two teenagers who died in a car crash have described them as a "bubbly girl" and "witty young man".

Kaitlyn Davies and Ben Rogers, both aged 19, were killed in a car accident in Bishopston, Swansea on Tuesday 31 May.

Four teenagers were inside the red Alfa Romeo Mito which crashed at 11.15pm.

Kaitlyn Davies was from Blaenymaes, Swansea. Her family said: "Kaitlyn our bright, bubbly, kind, caring girl, your smile was brighter than the sun and lit up every room you entered.

"To say we are devastated doesn’t come close, you were so loved by everyone you met. We were there for your entire life and now the memories we made will have to last us the rest of ours.

Four teenagers were involved in the single vehicle collision. Credit: Google Maps

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we have been shown but now ask that our privacy be respected", Kaitlyn's family added.

Following the collision, a 17-year-old girl from Penlan was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a 17 year-old boy from Birchgrove was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Ben Rogers was from Bonymaen, Swansea. Ben's family described him as "an amazing, clever, chatty and witty young man".

They added: "He was such a loving caring person who had time to talk to anyone who’d listen which explains why he had so many friends.

"He would always offer support to anyone who needed it. It would be fair to say he lived life flat out and squeezed every ounce of enjoyment out of it that was possible.

"The loss of Ben has had a profound effect on us all and if we’re honest, we are all still numb with shock as the gravity of what has happened hasn’t truly sunk in.

"Ben was our son, and he was deeply loved by all the family and will be missed beyond any words could express. A piece of all our hearts is broken but we will do our best to keep his memory alive forever."

The road was closed for a number of hours following the crash whilst investigation work was carried out.

South Wales Police are continuing to look into the incident and ask anyone with information to make contact, quoting reference 2200182514.