Royal fan, Sue Allen, tells us why she loves the Queen.

A Welsh Queen fanatic is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in style - dressed as Her Majesty herself.

Sue Allen decorated her Merthyr Tydfil home in the colours of the union jack and is overjoyed to commemorate the Queen's 70 year reign.

Praising the monarch, Sue said: " [The Queen] hasn't put a foot wrong. She's dedicated her life to the country.

"At the end of the day she's a mother and a grandmother, she loves her family like us all, so we should all rejoice and be thankful for our Queen.

The outside of Sue's home is covered with British flags, bunting and balloons. Bringing a smile to peoples' faces is the motivation behind Sue's efforts.

"We've had two years of real bad luck and and people dying with Covid and everything, and I thought I'd brighten the place up and we're seeing at the moment, history being made.

"Any occasion I love to celebrate - we did a lovely spread for the VE day. We get a lot of tourists going up to the Brecon Mountain Railway and it brightens up the corner and people appreciate it. And I love to make people happy", Sue added.