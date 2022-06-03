Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Wales

A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wales, public health officials have announced.

The latest positive test comes a week after the first case of the virus was confirmed in the country.

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: "The case is being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.

"We are reassuring people that monkeypox does not usually spread easily between people, and the overall risk to the general public is low."

So far in total, 190 cases of monkeypox has been identified across the UK.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, with some developing a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The rash might look like chickenpox or syphilis, and scabs can form which then fall off.

It's acknowledged that most people recover from monkeypox within a few weeks.