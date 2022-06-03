A woman has died after falling while climbing on a Snowdonia peak, rescuers have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Glyder Fach in the afternoon on Thursday 2 June.

Ogwen Valley mountain rescue team said a lead climber fell on the rocky Chasm Route and was reported unconscious.

The woman, thought to be in her 50s and from Cheshire, fell on a 3,261ft Snowdonia peak.

Nearby climbers tried to help before she was winched aboard a coastguard rescue helicopter and then flown to the mountain rescue team base. But air ambulance medics were unable to save her.

In a statement, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue said: "The second callout of the day came at 14:30 to reports of a fallen climber on Glyder Fach. A lead climber took a fall on Chasm Route and was reported as unconscious, nearby climbers moved to help and the Coastguard helicopter winched the casualty but sadly she had not survived.

"The climbers then assisted her partner back down the climb to waiting team members and she was looked after at base. The team's thoughts are with the casualty's family, friends and climbing partner, the team would also like to thank the assisting climbers for all their help."

Around the same time, rescue volunteers were called to a woman in her 30s who descended from the top of 3,000ft Tryfan down the tricky West Face - getting stuck at a notorious accident spot.

The coastguard helicopter crew spotted the woman and the rescue team used ropes to save her.

