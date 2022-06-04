The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a visit to Cardiff to meet entertainers staging a Jubilee show.

William and Kate arrived at Cardiff Castle with their children to meet the performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds on Saturday (4 June) afternoon.

The family will watch the rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler and Aled Jones.

Bonnie was last week made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for her services to music.

The royal family on Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Credit: PA

The royals will also meet weatherman Owain Wyn Evans who is known for his role on the nightly news programme North West Tonight and The One Show.

Additionally, they will be introduced to a number of West End performers, Rubicon Dance Company and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.

Missing was Prince Louis who stole the show when he appeared on Buckingham Palace's balcony with his family and the Queen on Thursday 2 June.

The visit is one of many in which members of the royal household are carrying out across the UK to mark the Platinum Jubilee.