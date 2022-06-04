Homes and businesses have been damaged by heavy downpour overnight as yellow weather warnings are issued for the weekend.

More than 9cm of rain fell on a Welsh seaside village in just six hours.

Criccieth on the Llŷn Peninsula was one of the worst hit areas as thunderstorms rumbled over north-east Wales on Friday.

The downpour came whilst many were still taking part in Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Several houses and shops were damaged, while roads were blocked due to flooding.

"Frequent lightning strikes are possible."

Russell Roster, owner of Criccieth Tackle Box, said: "Carpets are sodden. What stock was on the floor is wet. Came through the flat roof at the back and tripped the electric.

"Drains were overwhelmed. Manhole covers lifted in the road. The shops next door got the same, so did a fair few houses."

It comes as the Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for most of Wales from midnight on Sunday until 18:00.

Effected areas are predicted to include Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham, Aberystwyth, Carmarthen, St David's Newton (Powys) and more.

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms are expected and lighting is possible.

Holyhead and Caernarfon are just a few of the regions where no severe weather warnings have been issued.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, explained: "In contrast to last night and this morning, more places within the warning area on Sunday are likely to see heavy rain and thunderstorms.

"Where thunderstorms do occur impacts from heavy rain and frequent lightning strikes are possible."

The Met Office has also warned of a small chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services due to lightning strikes and flooding, as well as possible power cuts, difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Back in north-east Wales following Friday's rain downpour, RNLI Criccieth Lifeboat posted on Facebook: "Our thoughts are with homes and business owners impacted by today's flooding.

"Please note that the road passing the Lifeboat Station (Lon Hen Felin) is currently closed due to the impact of today's storm; however this does not impact our availability to launch if required."