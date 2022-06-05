Police are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Nefyn, on the Llŷn Peninsula.

North Wales Police were called to the scene on the B4354 between Nefyn and Y Ffor, just before 1.30pm on Saturday, June 4th.

A 57-year-old man has also been taken to hospital in Stoke with life-threatening injuries.

The collision involved a blue BMW X3 and a black Ford Fusion.

Next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are supporting the families.

If you have any information, or have any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation, you can contact North Wales Police by calling 101, quoting reference number B080679.