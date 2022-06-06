A Shetland pony is thought to have been "chased to death" by a dog allowed to run loose in the field where she was grazing.

The animal was found with a broken neck after bolting into the bushes during a "blind panic".

Family pet Arya lived in the Flintshire village of Penyffordd. She would graze in the field alongside two other ponies that became "her little family".

Peta Hutchinson, who owns the ponies and land, said she believes the pony's death was "totally avoidable".

She said: "My grandson and daughter went up on Wednesday to feed the horses as usual, and only noticed two horses in the field. They rang me and we spent hours looking for Arya.

"We checked all the fences and couldn't find anywhere she could have got out. We were getting so worried."

Peta's grandson then found Arya lying dead in the shrubs in the furthest corner of the field.

Peta said: "It was obvious that she'd gone in there during a blind panic. It looks as though she's gone headlong into the trees.

"The fields surrounding ours have public footpaths criss-crossing through them. It doesn't matter what time of day, you'll always see somebody with a dog."

In the past, dogs which were off the lead have managed to slip into the field.

Peta said older ponies are not often fazed by dogs, but young Arya's reaction could have spurred on a loose dog.

She believes that, no matter how well trained a dog, it's sometimes "in their DNA" to give chase.

The animal owner said: "It's exactly the same with horses, they'll either fight or fly. If anything spooks them, the majority will turn and run blindly to get away from danger.

"In this case, the problem is that the dog gets excited and continues chasing. It becomes a lot more dangerous then for the horse who can't get away."

The family will probably never know for certain what happened that day, as the four-acre field isn't covered by CCTV cameras.

'Loose dogs have become a huge problem for livestock and horse owners'

Helen Lacey is the founder of North Wales Horse Watch, a registered charity that works closely with North Wales Police.

She said: "Loose dogs have become a huge problem for livestock and horse owners around the country.

"Many have lost their lives after being chased and attacked by dogs. Part of the work the charity does is to provide workshops to organise groups and schools across North Wales as well as awareness sessions to include the countryside code."

The incident has been reported to the police. Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anything, is urged to contact the force's 101 line and quote the reference B079060.