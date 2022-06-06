A man who was bitten by one of his son's dogs died of blood loss, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest today (Monday).

Keven Jones died at his son Josh's house in Wrexham on 23 May this year after an incident involving a two-year-old American Bully.

The canine, known as Cookie, was one of five dogs owned by Josh and his partner, Chanel Fong.

Mr Jones was looking after the dogs at the couple's house that day because Ms Fong had some commitments and Josh was away in London.

Ms Fong said she heard a shout before she found Mr Jones with an injured leg.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin, John Gittins, the senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that police officers were called to the house by ambulance staff.

Medics had applied a tourniquet to Mr Jones’ leg, but attempts to stem the bleeding failed and he died at the scene.

Home Office pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall gave the provisional cause of death as loss of blood due to a leg injury.

Adjourning the inquest, the coroner said that further investigations needed to be carried out.

The dog was sedated by a police marksman following the attack and was later euthanised by a vet.

Ms Fong later insisted it was a tragic accident, saying: “Cookie did not attack Keven. He’s a big boy and plays too rough."