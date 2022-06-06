The split second decision which saved this man's life in WWII

A man who narrowly avoided death during the Second World War thanks to a split second decision has reflected on his experiences in a new ITV documentary.

Sid Daw’s life was saved by his decision to rest in a wartime trench - but to leave his helmet on as he dozed.

As he watched "airbursts" coming closer, exploding in the air to scatter lethal shrapnel all around, he felt a massive bang which almost knocked him to the ground.

A piece of metal the size of his thumb was lodged in the helmet. Had it struck his head it would have killed him innocently.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

Now 97, Sid looks back at the event in 1944 with gratitude for the years of life he’s enjoyed since - but also with some sadness as to what he was to see only days after his life was spared.

“A little while later, I saw a German who wasn't quite so lucky,” Sid, from Cardiff, told Greatest Generation, a special new programme for ITV Cymru Wales.

“I went over the dyke [in the Netherlands] and there was a trench there. I looked in and he's sat there, this young German - only my age obviously - and I'm looking at him, and he's got his helmet off, on his lap, and his soft hat on and a bit of shrapnel in his head. Dead, obviously dead.

“Had he done what I had - left my helmet on - he’d have been alive today, no doubt.

“Perhaps I said my prayers properly. I think I did. I said quite a few in those days!”

Keen bowler Sid, from Cardiff, is one of several veterans featured in the documentary which also meets a couple, now aged 99 and 98, who both served in the RAF.

Greatest Generation will be broadcast at 9pm on June 7 on ITV Cymru Wales.