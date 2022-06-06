Police are appealing for information following a robbery in which a man was pulled off his bike and hit around the face.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Friday, 27 May, on Barn Street, Haverfordwest.

A man reported being pulled off his BMX bike and hit to the side of his face with an object before his bike and trainers were stolen.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "His attacker is described as being a black male, aged around 20 years old, 5ft 8ins, of slim build and was wearing a navy matching top and bottom tracksuit with Nike logo.

"The bike is a sky blue and pink Kush2 BMX with 'fat' tyres, with white spray on one of the tyres. His trainers were size eight Nike Air Max in white.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/3156/27/05/2022/02/C."

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.