A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a stabbing in Cardiff Bay.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday 6 June at Bute Place, near the Wales Millennium Centre.

A 26-year-old man from Newport was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who saw or heard what happened.

Detective Inspector Claire Lamerton, from South Wales Police, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a road traffic collision involving a BMW and VW Golf near the Welsh Government building at around midnight, and then an altercation involving a group of males close to the Wales Millennium Centre.

"We believe both incidents are linked and are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the exact circumstances.

"While members of the public bravely came to the aid of the victim, the suspects fled in the direction of the Red Dragon Centre."

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact South Wales Police on the non-emergency 101 number, or by visiting their portal and quoting reference number 2200188250.