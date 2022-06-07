A 27-year-old convicted of being a member of the banned terrorist group National Action has been jailed.

Alex Davies from Swansea was found guilty after a trial in May, where the court heard he was the "founder, galvaniser and recruiter" of the white supremacist group.

At the sentencing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mark Dennis QC told Davies "you are an intelligent and educated young man but you have held, over a period of many years, warped and shocking prejudices.

"I'm satisfied the defendant played an active and prominent role in concert with his trusted associates in trying to disguise the continued existence of the organisation in defiance of the ban."

The extremist group National Action (NA) was banned by the UK Government in December 2016, being labelled "racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic" by the then-home secretary Amber Rudd.

In 2013, whilst studying at Warwick University, Davies formed NA, telling an undercover reporter that he did not want to say what he wanted to do to Jews “because it was so extreme”.

He toured the country handing out National Action leaflets and held vocal protests in town and city centres across Britain.

During the trial, Winchester Crown Court also heard how following the ban in 2016, NA split into regional factions, with Davies setting up NS131 - National Socialist Anti-Capitalist Action - which covered the southern part of the country. This group was later banned by the Government.

Davies is the 19th person to be convicted of membership of NA, the first right-wing organisation to be banned since the Second World War.

He has been jailed for eight and a half years, with a further year on extended licence.