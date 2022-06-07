A young man was looking forward to his first holiday abroad with his "cherished" girlfriend before he died, his heartbroken family said today.

Named only as Droy, the 20-year-old, from Nefyn in Gwynedd, was killed in a crash involving two cars on Saturday 4 June.

In a statement, Droy's family said he was "devoted" to his loved ones and would "give anyone his time".

He was in a happy relationship with his "deeply cherished and loved" girlfriend, and both were looking forward to their first holiday abroad together this year, they added.

Describing Droy as a "key part" of the community, his family said he was a "happy, outgoing, hardworking man" who always had "a lovely smile on his face".

He worked at a local pub and had recently finished a brick-laying course at Dolgellau College.

An Army Cadet, Droy enjoyed travelling, fishing and wild camping, among many other pastimes.

"The family wish to thank those who have reached out to them in this difficult time," they added.

"We are absolutely heartbroken."

The crash happened on the B4354 between Nefyn and Y Ffor, close to the Pentreuchaf crossroads, and involved a blue BMW X3 and a black Ford Fusion.

A second man, aged 57, was taken to hospital in Stoke with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference B080679.