Measures will be taken to improve the situation at a Denbighshire hospital after the Health Minister raised "serious and outstanding concerns about the leadership".

Ysbty Glan Clwyd, which falls under Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), has been the subject of a series of damning reports recently.

In February, a report found that some patients experienced substandard care - including one who had received an unnecessary amputation.

In March, the health board announced some patients needing medical treatment would be sent to Liverpool to receive care instead.

Eluned Morgan MS says 'targeted intervention' measures for BCUHB will be extended to include the services at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, including the vascular service and the emergency department.

"This decision reflects serious and outstanding concerns about the leadership, governance and progress in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, including the vascular service and the emergency department" said the Health Minister on the announcement of the escalation.

“I wish to reassure both patients and communities served by the health board and staff working for it that day-to-day services will not be negatively impacted. However, there are significant areas of concern to be considered by the board.

“Given the seriousness and exceptional nature of this escalation, these arrangements will be monitored closely and reviewed early to ensure progress.”

The targeted intervention measures will:

Address the culture and leadership at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

Monitor vascular services after critical reports

Deploy national clinical leads to the emergency department

Commission an independent assessment of the progress made against recent mental health reviews

Appoint a Director of Safety and Improvement

Targeted Intervention

When BCUHB was de-escalated from Special Measures in 2020 after five years, it was placed into Targeted Intervention.

This is the second highest level of escalation, a framework which is used to reflect levels of concern.

Routine arrangements (business as normal)

Enhanced monitoring

Targeted intervention

Special measures

The Targeted Intervention approach used at BCUHB includes financial support and an agreed framework to support transformation. The areas already under these measures include:

Mental Health (adult and children)

Strategy, planning and performance

Leadership (including governance, transformation and culture)

Engagement (patients, public, staff and partners)

The Welsh Conservatives have called on the government to go further and place BCUHB into special measures.

The Shadow Health Minister, Russell George MS said: “The standard of healthcare at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd has been so low for so long that this was only a matter of time.

“I do not for a moment place the blame at the door of hard-working staff, let down by a system that has failed to get a grip on North Wales’ health board for years, who have suffered as much from burnout and lack of leadership as much as patients have from record-long A&E waits.

“However, the problems go far beyond this one hospital as it is clear the problems facing patients in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd extend from Holyhead to Wrexham, made worse by the decision of the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay to take the health board out of special measures six months before an election without proof of improvement.

“The Minister should have used this statement to announce Betsi Cadwaladr was returning to a reformed set of special measures. We hope the Senedd will back our calls to do so in our debate tomorrow.”