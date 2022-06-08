A direct flight between Cardiff and Anglesey has been axed by the Welsh Government.

The twice a day flight has been suspended since the pandemic began, but ministers say it will not return.

The £2.9 million spent on the service each year will now be used to improve public transport in north Wales.

The move will see 7 roles being made redundant.

There had been discussions within the Welsh Government about whether the flight, which takes around 45 minutes, should come back.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said: “We don’t think passenger levels will return to a level that makes this service viable economically or environmentally.

"Instead, we will invest the money saved from running the service into improving public transport in north Wales. This will benefit more people and help us reach our Net Zero target by 2050”.

The flight, which was launched in 2007, has had a troubled history with different operators running it over the years.