Tributes have been paid to a "caring and loving" wife and mother who was killed riding her bicycle in a crash in Raglan last week.

Officers from Gwent Police attended the collision, which involved a bicycle and a white Vauxhall Movano van, on the A40 at around 7.20pm on Thursday, 2 June.

Paramedics confirmed that 52-year-old Rebecca Comins, from Caldicot, who was riding the bicycle had died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

'A caring and loving wife'

A tribute from her family read: “Our beautiful Rebecca was taken from us on Thursday 2 June doing something she loved.

“She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie.

“We ask people to respect our privacy at this sad time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

A 47-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses and are urging anyone with any information to contact them.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A40 between 7pm and 7.30pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact us."

You can contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2200184652.