A great-grandmother who has lived through two world wars and 20 prime ministers has celebrated her 105th birthday.

Winifred Thomas celebrated the milestone in Regency House Care Home in Cardiff with her closest family members on Tuesday (June 7).The great-grandmother, who worked as an administrator for Gwent Police before retiring, spent her early years in Canton before moving to Penhill Road, Pontcanna.

Winifred was born in 1917 near Tonypandy before her family moved to Cardiff a year later.

Winifred was born in 1917. Credit: Media Wales

One of four sisters, she remembers the start of World War II and witnessed the bombing of Llandaff Cathedral during the blitz.

Her son, Kevin Thomas, said: "She has been a musician and a singer all of her life. Music has been her life."But family has always been Winifred's most important achievement."Family has been the bedrock, she has always been very family orientated," said Kevin.

Winifred celebrated her special day with her closest family members. Credit: Media Wales

Winifred spent 20 years living in sheltered accommodation before moving to a nursing home in October 2021, aged 104.

Her son said: "She was doing really well, she had carers in until she started to need more and more nursing care when her health started to fail."She's mentally still very alert, although physically she can't do much now. For all of her life she has only had hearing in one ear, and now that is down to only half hearing. So it can be difficult to communicate sometimes, but when she is engaged, she's great."

Winifred and her family celebrated the milestone with a small tea, and they have a larger party planned on Saturday, June 11 which will include her wider family and friends.

As well as her two children, Winifred has four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Speaking of the celebrations, Winifred's son Kevin said: "She's loving it. As with most people, she is enjoying being appreciated. With the jubilee celebrations last week we are continuing them - although the Queen is a young girl compared to her."Winifred received a letter from Her Majesty on her 100th birthday, and again on her recent milestone. From now on she will receive an annual acknowledgement.