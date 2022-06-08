Pet owners have been urged to be vigilant after a cat was shot in the head in a "shocking incident" in Welshpool.

The attack is thought to have taken place on or around May 27, when Toffee - a male cat - didn't return to his home in Cyfronydd.

He turned up two days later with a "horrifying" wound in his head which had been caused by an air gun pellet.

The air gun pellet recovered from Toffee's head. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Phil Lewis said: “This air gun attack is very concerning and our thoughts go out to Toffee and his owner following this incident.

“The blood found on Toffee’s head was dry, so it is thought that the incident may have happened on 27 May or, at the latest, 28 May.

'Lucky to be alive'

“Luckily the pellet was removed and Toffee is doing okay, with the wounds healing well. He went to the vets for a check up and luckily no further treatment was needed. But looking at where he was shot, he is lucky to be alive.”

The RSPCA is now calling on the local community to get in touch if they have any information about what happened.

Toffee the cat is "lucky to be alive". Credit: RSPCA

Phil added: “Cats and wildlife are normally the animals that are more susceptible to these incidents simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them. Unfortunately, air rifle attacks are not as rare as we would like. The injuries caused by such attacks are horrific and often fatal.

“These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering. Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and/or a £20,000 fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act.

“We’re urging anyone with information to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

