Petrol prices in Wales have exceeded £2 a litre for what is believed to be the first time, with unleaded petrol more expensive than diesel in some places.

On Tuesday (June 7), the price of unleaded at Pont Abraham services on the M4 was more expensive than diesel - at 202.9p per litre and 201.9p per litre respectively.Prices at Swansea West were also high, at 202.9p for unleaded and 204.9p for diesel.

It comes as prices across the UK soared by almost 6p a litre at some forecourts over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The RAC has called for radical government intervention after figures from the data firm Experian Catalist showed the average cost of a litre of petrol reached a record 177.9p on Sunday.

This means filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol has become about £3 more expensive.

'This is fast becoming a national crisis'

In March, the UK government cut fuel duty by 5p a litre, saying this would save a car driver on average £100 a year, a van driver £200 and hauliers £1,500.

But the RAC fuel spokesperson, Simon Williams, has demanded more government action.

He said: "A litre of unleaded is now a frightening 177.88p, while diesel is 185p, an increase of 2p already this month. With oil above $120 a barrel and sterling still at $1.2, worse is still to come.

"Sadly, we expect to see the average price of petrol break through the 180p mark this week, with diesel moving further towards 190p.

"More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that's in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut. As it is, drivers surely won't be able to cope unless something is done to help. This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country's 32 million car drivers as well as countless businesses."

The average price of unleaded petrol hit a record high on Tuesday - now costing 178.50p a litre. Credit: PA

The price rises have been attributed to a surge in the cost of oil, fuel shortages and increased demand following the global relaxation of Covid restrictions.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With analysts predicting that oil will average 135 US dollars a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.

“All this combined with a weaker pound at 1.2 US dollars means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy.

"The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know