A 21-year-old university student has been jailed for four years after stabbing his friend with a steak knife after they fell out.

Alessandro Gilbert, who lived in student accommodation in Ffriddoedd Road, Bangor, stabbed third-year Zoology student Jamie Griffiths in the abdomen, Caernarfon crown court heard.

Judge Petts said: ”You and your friend Jamie Griffiths fell out after he took exception to the sexual nature of messages you had sent to some of his female friends.

Caernarfon Crown Court

“There was an exchange of messages between you. After he said your friendship was over, you said you considered him your enemy and twice said you would ‘chef him up’, meaning knife him.”

Gilbert went to his flat with a steak knife, held it to his neck, and stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim thought he was dying and had to receive two litres of blood.

“From the sound of things you were only a couple of millimetres away from facing a murder charge,” the judge told Gilbert.

Defence barrister Simon Rogers said Gilbert would serve a prison term instead of embarking on a university degree.

A consultant at a major trauma centre at Stoke on Trent said they expected Mr Griffiths, who had to curtail his university studies, to make a full physical recovery.