Team Wales announce more than 100 additional athletes heading to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Former Tour de France Champion Geraint Thomas will race for Team Wales at this summers' Commonwealth Games after an eight year gap.
He last represented his nation at Glasgow 2014 where he secured Commonwealth gold in the road race and bronze in the time trial. Thomas will compete in both events again this summer.
He's one of 106 additional athletes that Commonwealth Games Wales revealed will represent Team Wales at Birmingham 2022.
They join 23 already confirmed from with final selection announcement for team sports and gymnastics due in the coming weeks.
In total, Team Wales will have 199 athletes competing in Birmingham this summer across 15 sports, with 100 women and 99 men.
This includes a record 19 para-athletes, including Team Wales' first ever para-triathlete, 42 year old Rhys Jones.
Jones turned to para-sport when his sight began to deteriorate in his 30s, only then learning to swim competitively.
He won gold in the mens T38 100m at Glasgow 2014 and reached the final of the same event on the Gold Coast in 2018. He's since made the switch to paratriathlon and already has already achieved World Cup bronze.
Three times Paralympic gold medallist, discus thrower Aled Davies OBE, will be gunning for the podium after also being named.
Davies said, “to represent your country is a real honour and to represent Wales is a very special achievement in anyone’s career. I am such a proud Welshman and extremely patriotic, so I am delighted to be selected for my second Commonwealth Games.
"This is the one title that eludes me so finishing second in Glasgow was the biggest learning curve in my career and I am now ready to right the wrongs."
Helen Phillips, Chair of the Commonwealth Games Wales Board, said
“As Chair of Commonwealth Games Wales, on behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate every single athlete, their coaching staff and support teams from our member National Governing Bodies who have qualified or been selected to represent Team Wales at this summer’s XXII Commonwealth Games.
“The dedication and diligence shown in their preparations, heightens even further the pride we have here in Wales to represent your country, especially following such an unpredictable and uncertain period during the pandemic.
“We are not only proud of the exceptional talent we have selected, but proud of our athlete’s behaviour and professionalism frequently noted amongst our fellow Commonwealth Sport friends. Gold Coast 2018 was certainly a Games to remember, and we are confident Team Wales will positively make their mark in Birmingham.
TEAM WALES ATHLETE SELECTION, BIRMINGHAM 2022
Athletics/Athletau
Jeremiah Azu – 100m
Olivia Breen – 100m, T38
Joe Brier – 400m
Hannah Brier – 200m
Natasha Cockram – Marathon
Piers Copeland – 1500m
Melissa Courtney- Bryant – 1500m
Clara Evans - Marathon
Lauren Evans - Heptathlon
Aled Sion Davies – Discus, F42-44/F61-64
Bethan Davies – 10000m walk
Dewi Griffiths - Marathon
Jake Heyward – 1500m
Jon Hopkins – 3000m SC
Osian Jones – Hammer
Rhys Jones – 100m, T38
Heather Lewis – 10000m walk
Jenny Nesbitt – 5000m
Adele Nicoll - Shot
Julie Rogers – Discus, F42-44/F61-64
Amber Simpson - Hammer
Harrison Walsh – Discus, F42-44/F61-64
Boxing/Bocsio
Zoe Andrews – 57kg
Taylor Bevan – 80kg
Ioan Croft – 67kg
Garan Croft – 71kg
Jake Dodd – 51kg
Rosie Eccles – 70kg
Owain Harris – 54kg
Helen Jones – 50kg
Haaris Khan – 75kg
Cycling/Beicio
Elynor Backstedt – Road Race, Time Trial
James Ball – Men’s Tandem B (Pilot - Matt Rotherham)
Elinor Barker – Road Race
Megan Barker – Road Race, Team Pursuit
Ella Barnwell – Scratch, Team Pursuit
Rhys Britton – Team Pursuit, Points, Scratch
Ellie Coster – Team Sprint, 500TT
Leah Dixon – Road Race, Time Trial
Owain Doull – Road Race, Time Trial
Rhian Edmunds – Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin
Emma Finucaine – Team Sprint, Sprint, 500TT, Keirin
Joe Holt – Team Pursuit, Points, Scratch
Nia Holt – Women’s Tandem B (Pilot - Amy Cole
Eluned King – Road Race, Team Pursuit
Harvey McNaughton – Team Pursuit, Kilo
Anna Morris – Road Race, Time Trial, Individual Pursuit, Points, Scratch
Alex Pope – Men’s Tandem B (Pilot – Steff Lloyd)
William Roberts – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit, Points
Jessica Roberts – Road Race, Team Pursuit
Luke Rowe – Road Race
Joshua Tarling – Team Pursuit, Points, Individual Pursuit
Geraint Thomas – Road Race, Time Trial
Lowri Thomas – Team Sprint, Sprint, 500TT, Keirin
Stephen Williams – Road Race
Diving/Deifio
Lucy Hawkins – Women’s 10m Platform individual
Aidan Heslop – Men’s 10m Platform individual, Mixed synchronised 10m platform
Ruby Thorne – Mixed synchronised 10m platform
Lawn Bowls/Bowlio
Jarrad Breen – Fours, Pairs
Paul Brown – Pairs,
Anwen Button – Fours, Triples
Owain Dando – Fours, Triples
Laura Daniels – Triples, Singles
Gordon Llewellyn – Pairs
Sara Nicholls – Fours, Pairs
Ross Owen – Fours, Triples
Daniel Salmon – Pairs, Singles
Chris Sprigs – Pairs,
Caroline Taylor – Fours, Pairs
Julie Thomas – Pairs
Jon Tomlinson – Fours, Triples
Ysie White – Fours, Triples
Squash/Sboncen
Peter Creed – singles/doubles
Emyr Evans – singles/doubles
Tesni Evans – singles/doubles
Joel Makin – singles/doubles
Emily Whitlock – singles/doubles
Swimming/Nofio
Kieran Bird – Men’s Freestyle
Kyle Booth – Men’s Breaststroke
Dylan Broom – Men’s 200m Freestyle S14
Thomas Carswell – Men’s Freestyle
Charlotte Evans – Women’s Backstroke
Lewis Fraser – Men’s Butterfly
Medi Harris – Women’s Backstroke
Calum Jarvis – Men’s Freestyle
Daniel Jervis – Men’s Freestyle
Daniel Jones – Men’s Freestyle
Harriet Jones – Women’s Butterfly
Rebecca Lewis – Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10
Bradley Newman – Men’s Breaststroke
Lily Rice – Women’s 100m Backstroke S8
Matthew Richards – Men’s Freestyle
Joseph Small – Men’s Backstroke
Rebecca Sutton – Women’s Freestyle
Alys Thomas – Women’s Butterfly
Liam White – Men’s Backstroke
Meghan Willis – Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10
Table Tennis/Tenis Bwrdd
Charlotte Carey
Callum Evans
Anna Hursey
Joshua Stacey
Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang
Lara Whitton
Grace Williams
Judo/Jiwdo
Ashleigh-Anne Barnkel – U48kg
Natalie Powell – U78kg
Gregg Varey – U66kg
Daniel Rabbitt – U60kg
Jasmine Hacker-Jones – U63kg
Callum Bennett – U60kg
Triathlon/Triathlon
Dominic Coy – Mixed Relay and Individual
Rhys Jones – Paratriathlon (Pilot – Rhys James)
Iestyn Harret – Mixed Relay and Individual
Olivia Mathias – Mixed Relay and Individual
Isabel Morris – Individual Female
Non Stanford – Mixed Relay and Individual
Weightlifting/Codi Pywsau
Hannah Powell - 49kg
Catrin Jones - 55kg
Christie Williams - 64kg
Faye Pittman - 71kg
Amy Salt - 76kg
Michael Farmer - 73kg
Jordan Sakkas - 109kg
Wrestling/Reslo
Shannon Alex Harry – u57kg
Curtis Dodge – u74kg