Team Wales announce more than 100 additional athletes heading to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Geraint Thomas Commonwealth Games 2014
Geraint Thomas won Commonwealth gold in Glasgow 2014 Credit: PA Images

Former Tour de France Champion Geraint Thomas will race for Team Wales at this summers' Commonwealth Games after an eight year gap.

He last represented his nation at Glasgow 2014 where he secured Commonwealth gold in the road race and bronze in the time trial. Thomas will compete in both events again this summer.

He's one of 106 additional athletes that Commonwealth Games Wales revealed will represent Team Wales at Birmingham 2022.

They join 23 already confirmed from with final selection announcement for team sports and gymnastics due in the coming weeks.

In total, Team Wales will have 199 athletes competing in Birmingham this summer across 15 sports, with 100 women and 99 men.

This includes a record 19 para-athletes, including Team Wales' first ever para-triathlete, 42 year old Rhys Jones.

Jones turned to para-sport when his sight began to deteriorate in his 30s, only then learning to swim competitively.

He won gold in the mens T38 100m at Glasgow 2014 and reached the final of the same event on the Gold Coast in 2018. He's since made the switch to paratriathlon and already has already achieved World Cup bronze.

Aled Davies was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to Athletics Credit: PA Images

Three times Paralympic gold medallist, discus thrower Aled Davies OBE, will be gunning for the podium after also being named.

Davies said, “to represent your country is a real honour and to represent Wales is a very special achievement in anyone’s career. I am such a proud Welshman and extremely patriotic, so I am delighted to be selected for my second Commonwealth Games.

"This is the one title that eludes me so finishing second in Glasgow was the biggest learning curve in my career and I am now ready to right the wrongs."

Helen Phillips, Chair of the Commonwealth Games Wales Board, said

“As Chair of Commonwealth Games Wales, on behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate every single athlete, their coaching staff and support teams from our member National Governing Bodies who have qualified or been selected to represent Team Wales at this summer’s XXII Commonwealth Games.

“The dedication and diligence shown in their preparations, heightens even further the pride we have here in Wales to represent your country, especially following such an unpredictable and uncertain period during the pandemic.

“We are not only proud of the exceptional talent we have selected, but proud of our athlete’s behaviour and professionalism frequently noted amongst our fellow Commonwealth Sport friends. Gold Coast 2018 was certainly a Games to remember, and we are confident Team Wales will positively make their mark in Birmingham.

TEAM WALES ATHLETE SELECTION, BIRMINGHAM 2022

Athletics/Athletau

  • Jeremiah Azu – 100m

  • Olivia Breen – 100m, T38

  • Joe Brier – 400m

  • Hannah Brier – 200m

  • Natasha Cockram – Marathon

  • Piers Copeland – 1500m

  • Melissa Courtney- Bryant – 1500m

  • Clara Evans - Marathon

  • Lauren Evans - Heptathlon

  • Aled Sion Davies – Discus, F42-44/F61-64

  • Bethan Davies – 10000m walk

  • Dewi Griffiths - Marathon

  • Jake Heyward – 1500m

  • Jon Hopkins – 3000m SC

  • Osian Jones – Hammer

  • Rhys Jones – 100m, T38

  • Heather Lewis – 10000m walk

  • Jenny Nesbitt – 5000m

  • Adele Nicoll - Shot

  • Julie Rogers – Discus, F42-44/F61-64

  • Amber Simpson - Hammer

  • Harrison Walsh – Discus, F42-44/F61-64

Boxing/Bocsio

  • Zoe Andrews – 57kg

  • Taylor Bevan – 80kg

  • Ioan Croft – 67kg

  • Garan Croft – 71kg

  • Jake Dodd – 51kg

  • Rosie Eccles – 70kg

  • Owain Harris – 54kg

  • Helen Jones – 50kg

  • Haaris Khan – 75kg

Cycling/Beicio

  • Elynor Backstedt – Road Race, Time Trial

  • James Ball – Men’s Tandem B (Pilot - Matt Rotherham)

  • Elinor Barker – Road Race

  • Megan Barker – Road Race, Team Pursuit

  • Ella Barnwell – Scratch, Team Pursuit

  • Rhys Britton – Team Pursuit, Points, Scratch

  • Ellie Coster – Team Sprint, 500TT

  • Leah Dixon – Road Race, Time Trial

  • Owain Doull – Road Race, Time Trial

  • Rhian Edmunds – Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin

  • Emma Finucaine – Team Sprint, Sprint, 500TT, Keirin

  • Joe Holt – Team Pursuit, Points, Scratch

  • Nia Holt – Women’s Tandem B (Pilot - Amy Cole

  • Eluned King – Road Race, Team Pursuit

  • Harvey McNaughton – Team Pursuit, Kilo

  • Anna Morris – Road Race, Time Trial, Individual Pursuit, Points, Scratch

  • Alex Pope – Men’s Tandem B (Pilot – Steff Lloyd)

  • William Roberts – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit, Points

  • Jessica Roberts – Road Race, Team Pursuit

  • Luke Rowe – Road Race

  • Joshua Tarling – Team Pursuit, Points, Individual Pursuit

  • Geraint Thomas – Road Race, Time Trial

  • Lowri Thomas – Team Sprint, Sprint, 500TT, Keirin

  • Stephen Williams – Road Race

Diving/Deifio

  • Lucy Hawkins – Women’s 10m Platform individual

  • Aidan Heslop – Men’s 10m Platform individual, Mixed synchronised 10m platform

  • Ruby Thorne – Mixed synchronised 10m platform

Lawn Bowls/Bowlio

  • Jarrad Breen – Fours, Pairs

  • Paul Brown – Pairs,

  • Anwen Button – Fours, Triples

  • Owain Dando – Fours, Triples

  • Laura Daniels – Triples, Singles

  • Gordon Llewellyn – Pairs

  • Sara Nicholls – Fours, Pairs

  • Ross Owen – Fours, Triples

  • Daniel Salmon – Pairs, Singles

  • Chris Sprigs – Pairs,

  • Caroline Taylor – Fours, Pairs

  • Julie Thomas – Pairs

  • Jon Tomlinson – Fours, Triples

  • Ysie White – Fours, Triples

Squash/Sboncen

  • Peter Creed – singles/doubles

  • Emyr Evans – singles/doubles

  • Tesni Evans – singles/doubles

  • Joel Makin – singles/doubles

  • Emily Whitlock – singles/doubles

Swimming/Nofio

  • Kieran Bird – Men’s Freestyle

  • Kyle Booth – Men’s Breaststroke

  • Dylan Broom – Men’s 200m Freestyle S14

  • Thomas Carswell – Men’s Freestyle

  • Charlotte Evans – Women’s Backstroke

  • Lewis Fraser – Men’s Butterfly

  • Medi Harris – Women’s Backstroke

  • Calum Jarvis – Men’s Freestyle

  • Daniel Jervis – Men’s Freestyle

  • Daniel Jones – Men’s Freestyle

  • Harriet Jones – Women’s Butterfly

  • Rebecca Lewis – Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10

  • Bradley Newman – Men’s Breaststroke

  • Lily Rice – Women’s 100m Backstroke S8

  • Matthew Richards – Men’s Freestyle

  • Joseph Small – Men’s Backstroke

  • Rebecca Sutton – Women’s Freestyle

  • Alys Thomas – Women’s  Butterfly

  • Liam White – Men’s Backstroke

  • Meghan Willis – Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10

Table Tennis/Tenis Bwrdd

  • Charlotte Carey

  • Callum Evans

  • Anna Hursey 

  • Joshua Stacey

  • Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang

  • Lara Whitton

  • Grace Williams

Judo/Jiwdo

  • Ashleigh-Anne Barnkel – U48kg

  • Natalie Powell – U78kg

  • Gregg Varey – U66kg

  • Daniel Rabbitt – U60kg

  • Jasmine Hacker-Jones – U63kg

  • Callum Bennett – U60kg

Triathlon/Triathlon

  • Dominic Coy – Mixed Relay and Individual

  • Rhys Jones – Paratriathlon (Pilot – Rhys James)

  • Iestyn Harret – Mixed Relay and Individual

  • Olivia Mathias – Mixed Relay and Individual

  • Isabel Morris – Individual Female

  • Non Stanford – Mixed Relay and Individual

Weightlifting/Codi Pywsau

  • Hannah Powell - 49kg

  • Catrin Jones - 55kg

  • Christie Williams - 64kg

  • Faye Pittman - 71kg

  • Amy Salt - 76kg

  • Michael Farmer - 73kg

  • Jordan Sakkas - 109kg

Wrestling/Reslo

  • Shannon Alex Harry – u57kg

  • Curtis Dodge – u74kg