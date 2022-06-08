Former Tour de France Champion Geraint Thomas will race for Team Wales at this summers' Commonwealth Games after an eight year gap.

He last represented his nation at Glasgow 2014 where he secured Commonwealth gold in the road race and bronze in the time trial. Thomas will compete in both events again this summer.

He's one of 106 additional athletes that Commonwealth Games Wales revealed will represent Team Wales at Birmingham 2022.

They join 23 already confirmed from with final selection announcement for team sports and gymnastics due in the coming weeks.

In total, Team Wales will have 199 athletes competing in Birmingham this summer across 15 sports, with 100 women and 99 men.

This includes a record 19 para-athletes, including Team Wales' first ever para-triathlete, 42 year old Rhys Jones.

Jones turned to para-sport when his sight began to deteriorate in his 30s, only then learning to swim competitively.

He won gold in the mens T38 100m at Glasgow 2014 and reached the final of the same event on the Gold Coast in 2018. He's since made the switch to paratriathlon and already has already achieved World Cup bronze.

Aled Davies was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to Athletics Credit: PA Images

Three times Paralympic gold medallist, discus thrower Aled Davies OBE, will be gunning for the podium after also being named.

Davies said, “to represent your country is a real honour and to represent Wales is a very special achievement in anyone’s career. I am such a proud Welshman and extremely patriotic, so I am delighted to be selected for my second Commonwealth Games.

"This is the one title that eludes me so finishing second in Glasgow was the biggest learning curve in my career and I am now ready to right the wrongs."

Helen Phillips, Chair of the Commonwealth Games Wales Board, said

“As Chair of Commonwealth Games Wales, on behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate every single athlete, their coaching staff and support teams from our member National Governing Bodies who have qualified or been selected to represent Team Wales at this summer’s XXII Commonwealth Games.

“The dedication and diligence shown in their preparations, heightens even further the pride we have here in Wales to represent your country, especially following such an unpredictable and uncertain period during the pandemic.

“We are not only proud of the exceptional talent we have selected, but proud of our athlete’s behaviour and professionalism frequently noted amongst our fellow Commonwealth Sport friends. Gold Coast 2018 was certainly a Games to remember, and we are confident Team Wales will positively make their mark in Birmingham.

TEAM WALES ATHLETE SELECTION, BIRMINGHAM 2022

Athletics/Athletau

Jeremiah Azu – 100m

Olivia Breen – 100m, T38

Joe Brier – 400m

Hannah Brier – 200m

Natasha Cockram – Marathon

Piers Copeland – 1500m

Melissa Courtney- Bryant – 1500m

Clara Evans - Marathon

Lauren Evans - Heptathlon

Aled Sion Davies – Discus, F42-44/F61-64

Bethan Davies – 10000m walk

Dewi Griffiths - Marathon

Jake Heyward – 1500m

Jon Hopkins – 3000m SC

Osian Jones – Hammer

Rhys Jones – 100m, T38

Heather Lewis – 10000m walk

Jenny Nesbitt – 5000m

Adele Nicoll - Shot

Julie Rogers – Discus, F42-44/F61-64

Amber Simpson - Hammer

Harrison Walsh – Discus, F42-44/F61-64

Boxing/Bocsio

Zoe Andrews – 57kg

Taylor Bevan – 80kg

Ioan Croft – 67kg

Garan Croft – 71kg

Jake Dodd – 51kg

Rosie Eccles – 70kg

Owain Harris – 54kg

Helen Jones – 50kg

Haaris Khan – 75kg

Cycling/Beicio

Elynor Backstedt – Road Race, Time Trial

James Ball – Men’s Tandem B (Pilot - Matt Rotherham)

Elinor Barker – Road Race

Megan Barker – Road Race, Team Pursuit

Ella Barnwell – Scratch, Team Pursuit

Rhys Britton – Team Pursuit, Points, Scratch

Ellie Coster – Team Sprint, 500TT

Leah Dixon – Road Race, Time Trial

Owain Doull – Road Race, Time Trial

Rhian Edmunds – Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin

Emma Finucaine – Team Sprint, Sprint, 500TT, Keirin

Joe Holt – Team Pursuit, Points, Scratch

Nia Holt – Women’s Tandem B (Pilot - Amy Cole

Eluned King – Road Race, Team Pursuit

Harvey McNaughton – Team Pursuit, Kilo

Anna Morris – Road Race, Time Trial, Individual Pursuit, Points, Scratch

Alex Pope – Men’s Tandem B (Pilot – Steff Lloyd)

William Roberts – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit, Points

Jessica Roberts – Road Race, Team Pursuit

Luke Rowe – Road Race

Joshua Tarling – Team Pursuit, Points, Individual Pursuit

Geraint Thomas – Road Race, Time Trial

Lowri Thomas – Team Sprint, Sprint, 500TT, Keirin

Stephen Williams – Road Race

Diving/Deifio

Lucy Hawkins – Women’s 10m Platform individual

Aidan Heslop – Men’s 10m Platform individual, Mixed synchronised 10m platform

Ruby Thorne – Mixed synchronised 10m platform

Lawn Bowls/Bowlio

Jarrad Breen – Fours, Pairs

Paul Brown – Pairs,

Anwen Button – Fours, Triples

Owain Dando – Fours, Triples

Laura Daniels – Triples, Singles

Gordon Llewellyn – Pairs

Sara Nicholls – Fours, Pairs

Ross Owen – Fours, Triples

Daniel Salmon – Pairs, Singles

Chris Sprigs – Pairs,

Caroline Taylor – Fours, Pairs

Julie Thomas – Pairs

Jon Tomlinson – Fours, Triples

Ysie White – Fours, Triples

Squash/Sboncen

Peter Creed – singles/doubles

Emyr Evans – singles/doubles

Tesni Evans – singles/doubles

Joel Makin – singles/doubles

Emily Whitlock – singles/doubles

Swimming/Nofio

Kieran Bird – Men’s Freestyle

Kyle Booth – Men’s Breaststroke

Dylan Broom – Men’s 200m Freestyle S14

Thomas Carswell – Men’s Freestyle

Charlotte Evans – Women’s Backstroke

Lewis Fraser – Men’s Butterfly

Medi Harris – Women’s Backstroke

Calum Jarvis – Men’s Freestyle

Daniel Jervis – Men’s Freestyle

Daniel Jones – Men’s Freestyle

Harriet Jones – Women’s Butterfly

Rebecca Lewis – Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10

Bradley Newman – Men’s Breaststroke

Lily Rice – Women’s 100m Backstroke S8

Matthew Richards – Men’s Freestyle

Joseph Small – Men’s Backstroke

Rebecca Sutton – Women’s Freestyle

Alys Thomas – Women’s Butterfly

Liam White – Men’s Backstroke

Meghan Willis – Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10

Table Tennis/Tenis Bwrdd

Charlotte Carey

Callum Evans

Anna Hursey

Joshua Stacey

Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang

Lara Whitton

Grace Williams

Judo/Jiwdo

Ashleigh-Anne Barnkel – U48kg

Natalie Powell – U78kg

Gregg Varey – U66kg

Daniel Rabbitt – U60kg

Jasmine Hacker-Jones – U63kg

Callum Bennett – U60kg

Triathlon/Triathlon

Dominic Coy – Mixed Relay and Individual

Rhys Jones – Paratriathlon (Pilot – Rhys James)

Iestyn Harret – Mixed Relay and Individual

Olivia Mathias – Mixed Relay and Individual

Isabel Morris – Individual Female

Non Stanford – Mixed Relay and Individual

Weightlifting/Codi Pywsau

Hannah Powell - 49kg

Catrin Jones - 55kg

Christie Williams - 64kg

Faye Pittman - 71kg

Amy Salt - 76kg

Michael Farmer - 73kg

Jordan Sakkas - 109kg

Wrestling/Reslo