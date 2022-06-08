The majority of rail services across Wales will be suspended during a series of mass strikes later this month, Transport for Wales has announced.

Railway workers across the UK are set to walk out in a growing dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.

Described as the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation, it is set to cause massive travel chaos during a week of big UK events.

The Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers union (RMT) says its members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will strike on three different days.

While Transport for Wales (TfW) itself is not in dispute with the union, the strike means it will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The result is that rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be impacted, TfW said.

Read on to find out how this might affect you.

The RMT union is planning a series of walk-outs. Credit: PA Images

When are the rail strikes happening?

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will strike on June 21, 23 and 25.

Disruption can also be expected on June 22 and 24, when there are no strikes planned, as trains will not be in the correct positions due to the action taken on the days before.

RMT and Unite union have also announced another 24-hour strike on London Underground in a separate row over jobs and pensions. This is planned for June 21.

Why are rail workers striking?

The disputes are over pay, jobs and pensions, with the union complaining that railway staff who worked through the pandemic are facing job cuts, a pay freeze and attacks on employment conditions.

Which rail operators are involved?

The following thirteen UK operators are involved with the strike:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

It adds up to around 80% of Britain’s rail services either cancelled or running reduced services.

Even operators not taking part in the strikes will be affected - that’s because staff like signallers and station managers are part of Network Rail and will be involved in the walkout.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

Which rail services in Wales will be affected?

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended, with the exception of services on the Core Valley Lines (CVL) north of Radyr in South Wales.

There will be services to/from Radyr to Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil (reduced to an hourly service in each direction), with a bus service connection to Cardiff Central Station. Transport for Wales warns that it expects these services to be very busy.

There will be no services on the CVL routes to Rhymney, Coryton, Cardiff Bay and the City Line, as signalling for those lines is operated by Network Rail.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days before and after the industrial action.

TfW says it will release more information as soon as possible.

Customers should check with their rail provider to see if they can be refunded. Credit: PA Images

Can I get a refund on my ticket?

Transport for Wales customers with existing tickets for travel from June 20 to June 26 can use those tickets anytime between now and the June 20, TfW says.

Alternatively, customers may claim a full refund by contacting customer.relations@tfwrail.wales

In the meantime, TfW is suspending sales of Advance tickets for the first three strike dates to minimise the number of people disrupted.

Customers should continue to check the TfW website, and the websites of other operators, for updates.

If you are not a TfW customer, it’s best to check directly with your specific operator or service.

Anyone planning on a trip to Glastonbury may need to consider alternative arrangements for travel. Credit: PA

Which UK events might be affected by the strike action?

Glastonbury Festival starts on June 22 and runs until June 26, with many festival-goers planning to travel to the site by train.

Other events that week include England playing New Zealand in a test cricket match in Leeds, the British athletics championships in Manchester, and gigs in London’s Hyde Park by Elton John (June 24) and the Rolling Stones (June 25).

There will also be a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London on June 24 to 25 and it is Armed Forces Day on June 25 which will see commemorative events take place across the country.

What are those involved in the strikes saying?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and, despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry, with the support of the Government, has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1% and rising.

"Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system."

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said the organisation is "doing everything we can" to avoid the strike action.

"There are two weeks until the first strike is planned. We will use this time to keep talking to our unions and, through compromise and common sense on both sides, we hope to find a solution and avoid the damage that strike action would cause all involved," he said.

Rail Delivery Group chairman Steve Montgomery said the strikes are "needless and damaging".