A body has been found in undergrowth near a primary school, police have confirmed.

A major police presence was seen at Bellevue Park, near St Mary's Catholic Primary School, in Wrexham on Wednesday (June 8).

The area remained cordoned off for several hours while investigation work took place.

Police have now confirmed that a body was found in undergrowth at the park.

Inspector Luke Hughes, from North Wales Police, said: "There has been some police activity today [Wednesday] in the area of St Marys' School/Bellevue Park. I can confirm that at around 11.26am today, June 8, officers responded to a report of a found body at this location.

"Initially a police cordon was established but early indications suggest no suspicious circumstances. The body has now been recovered and is pending identification."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called today (Wednesday, June 8) at 11.30am to reports of an incident on Lea Road, Wrexham. We sent one emergency ambulance and a duty operations manager to the scene, but we were stood down by police.”