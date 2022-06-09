Cardiff council has confirmed that residents will soon no longer be required to use red striped bags for their general waste.

Currently people who live in some parts of the city without wheelie bins must use special bags distributed by the council.

Homes are given a set amount of the special bags twice a year for their general waste which is collected every other week.

Cardiff Council gives out around 85,000 rolls of the bag each year and is the only council in Wales to provide bags for free.

From July 1, residents will be able to put out up to 3 black bags of general waste for collection, every other week. Credit: PA

The special bags are semi-transparent in order to prevent incorrect disposal of waste and aren't available to buy in shops.

Information on the Cardiff Council website states that residents say the bin bags are difficult to use and can be difficult to get hold of.

It says that scrapping the scheme will save £50,000 which will be used to expand recycling services across the city.

With the council no longer delivering bags for free, people will now be required to buy their own rubbish bags.

Residents will still be able to use the red striped bags until they run out. But from July 1, they will also be able to put up to 3 regular black bags out on their regular collection date.