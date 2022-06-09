Play Brightcove video

A courier firm has apologised after one of its drivers was caught on CCTV throwing a parcel and delivery slip at a woman's front door.

Jorja Hunt, 24, from Port Talbot, was expecting a food delivery box sometime between 7.55am and 8.55am on Wednesday - but was left shocked when she checked her motion activated CCTV.

The DPD driver, who the company says no longer delivers for them, can be seen in the video throwing first the parcel and then the delivery slip at her front door.

Ms Hunt said the driver also didn't attempt to knock or ring the doorbell.

"I've got a security camera above the front door and it's motion-activated," she said.

"I got a notification on my phone at 8.08am that someone was at my door and I saw the video. I was expecting to be home for the delivery, but I'd had to go out briefly... Fortunately, my neighbour saw the package on the floor and took it in for me, but he [the delivery driver] just threw it there and left it. He didn't even knock."

Ms Hunt's parcel was a food recipe box which cost around £33.

DPD's response

A spokesperson for DPD said: "At DPD we take customer service and the behaviour of our people very seriously indeed. Clearly, the behaviour here falls a long way short of what we expect from our drivers.

"We have carried out a full investigation and can confirm that the driver no longer delivers for DPD. Our team has also visited the customer in person to apologise and make amends."