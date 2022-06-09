Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Jens Christoffersen

One person has been rescued following a fire that destroyed a caravan repair business in Blaenavon.

Dozens of firefighters were needed to tackle the blaze on the Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, near Big Pit coal museum.

The incident is reported to have started around 10.45pm on Wednesday (June 8).

More than 100 firefighters and eight fire engines were in attendance overnight and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene.

Local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

The fire caused some power outages in the area, and electricity and gas engineers were called in to help emergency services at the scene.

The fire service confirmed a cause for the blaze has not yet been identified.