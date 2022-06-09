A worshipper said he "was scared for his life" when a Cardiff mosque was targeted in what is believed to be a hate crime.

South Wales Police is investigating the incident at Rabanniah Islamic Centre, which happened at around 10.15pm on Monday (6 June).

A window was smashed at the mosque on Clare Road and police say they have identified a suspect.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which police are treating as a hate crime, but it has left people feeling unsafe.

A regular worshipper at the mosque, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was scared for my life, I thought that somebody had come in with a gun firing gun shots. I thought my life was over.”

He continued: “I sit in the mosque between Maghrib and Isha without fail but after this incident I’m not going to do that anymore as I don’t feel safe here.”

South Wales Police said a potential suspect has been identified and arrest enquiries are on-going.Dr Abdul Azim Ahmed, Secretary General of Muslim Council of Wales said: “This is a sad moment for the Muslim community here in Wales."He added: "These incidents are a big setback for the Muslim community in feeling safe and welcome here in Wales.”

Police appeal

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Graham said: “South Wales Police is proud to police a modern, multi-cultural city which has a long tradition of strong, diverse communities.

“Officers have visited the Rabanniah Islamic Centre to reassure worshippers. The matter is being investigated and there will be additional patrols over the coming days.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting *189461. Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo