Kieffer Moore has been ruled out of Wales’ Nations League games against Belgium and Holland.

The striker missed Wales' 2-1 home defeat to the Netherlands on Wednesday (March 8) with an unspecified injury.

Moore will now miss Saturday’s home game against Belgium in Cardiff and the Rotterdam return with the Dutch three days later.

“Kieffer Moore has withdrawn due to injury,” the Football Association of Wales said on their official Twitter account.

Despite qualification for the 2022 World Cup being achieved as the priority in June, Wales' two UEFA Nations League defeats to Poland and Netherlands leave them pointless at the bottom of Group 4.

Hennessey's heroics against Ukraine are credited as vital in Wales' qualification for the World Cup Credit: PA

Boss Rob Page is also sweating on the fitness of their two first choice goalkeepers, Wayne Hennessey and Danny Ward.

Hennessey, the hero of Sunday’s World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine, missed the Dutch game, while Ward was replaced by third-choice Adam Davies at half-time.

Page said after the Holland defeat: “Danny has had a slight issue with his knee, it has flared up at half-time and he couldn’t continue so that was forced on us.”

Salford’s Tom King has been added to the squad as goalkeeping cover.

Elsewhere, midfielder Joe Morrell was also forced off on Wednesday with what Page described as a “problem on his foot”.