Harry Wilson has warned England that Wales will be no World Cup pushovers.

Wales join England, the United States and Iran in Group B at the World Cup in Qatar after they beat Ukraine in Sunday’s play-off final.

Wales and England meet in the final round of group fixtures at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on November 29.

It will be their first competitive meeting since England beat Wales 2-1 at Euro 2016, a tournament that saw Cymru claim top spot in the group and reach the semi-finals.

Harry Wilson gained promotion to the Premier League with Fulham this season Credit: PA

“Wales against England is a massive game no matter where it is,” said Fulham midfielder Wilson.

“But with it being on the World Cup, the biggest stage, it is going to be that extra bit more.

“We will be going in there full of confidence and there is no reason why we can’t get a result against England.

“We would be lying if we said we hadn’t looked at the fixtures. We all have friends in the England team.

“I have a couple in the USA team as well from Fulham.

“We will be having a bit of banter about them, but once those games come around we will be against each other for 90 minutes.

“I will be doing all I can for Wales and they will be doing all they can for their country.”

Having lost to Poland last week, Wales suffered a second Nations League defeat on Wednesday as Wout Weghorst’s stoppage-time header gave Holland a 2-1 victory in Cardiff.

It was Wales’ first home loss since November 2018, as a record-breaking run of 19 games without defeat came to an end.

Wilson said: “I think we are in a great place with the squad, we have a good mixture of youth and experience.

“Some of the boys have been there and done it at Euro 2016, and some of us younger boys were able to experience it last year with the Euros.

“We are playing good stuff. We don’t lose many games. We are disappointed with this one, that is a good trait to have.

“We are going to go to the World Cup full of confidence and ready to take on anyone.”

Wales were downed by a last gasp Daniel Sturridge winner in 2016, but it didn't stop them topping the group Credit: PA

Wales’ next Nations League test is at home to familiar foes Belgium on Saturday.

Robert Page’s side will then complete their June programme of five games in 14 days against Holland in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

“We have played Belgium a lot in recent years,” said Wilson, 25, who became Wales’ youngest ever player at the age of 16 years and 207 days against the Red Devils in October 2013.

“They were number one in the world for a number of years and we know it is going to be difficult.

“But we will watch this game back, take the positives, and make sure we are fully focused.”