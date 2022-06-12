Family's tribute to 'hero' dad who died after rescuing children on beach

Tributes have been paid to a "devoted and loving" father who died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide on a beach.

Hywel Morgan, 47, had helped save the children who had got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, Ceredigion.

The incident happened at around 8.40pm on Friday evening when several people were caught in a riptide, said Dyfed-Powys Police.

Mr Morgan, who was from the local area, was recovered from the sea but could not be saved by the emergency services.

Loved ones of Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, have issued a tribute to the dad, saying: “Hyw was a hero.

"Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives.

“Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others. He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respected by all who knew him.

“As a family, we would now like time to grieve and would ask for privacy in which to do so.”

Two children were taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident, police confirmed.