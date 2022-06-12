Wales manager Rob Page has insisted that Wales will fear no one at the World Cup after producing a "statement" performance against Belgium in Saturday night's Uefa Nations League game.

Wales had to rely on a late Brennan Johnson equaliser to draw 1-1 with Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium. The 86th minute goal secured their first point in the league after previously losing to Poland and Holland.

Johnson's first international goal was originally flagged for offside but then stood after a lengthy VAR check. Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said it should have been ruled out.

But Page hailed the manner of Wales' display against the world's number two ranked team, saying his team are in great shape to meet England, Iran and the United States at the World Cup in Qatar.

"It was the first opportunity to put a team out with one eye on the World Cup...This says how far we have come as a group. We don't fear anyone in world football.

"That's a benchmark, another statement. When we go a goal behind we don't give up and we'll keep going. We'll go toe to toe with anybody."

Page says Wales are in great shape to meet England, Iran and the United States

Wales finish its June schedule in Holland on Tuesday, their fifth game in 14 days.

Page has already lost Kieffer Moore to injury, and Joe Allen (hamstring), Joe Morrell (broken toe) and Danny Ward (knee) are all set to miss the Nations League return with the Dutch.

Ben Davies and Connor Roberts also came off against Belgium through fatigue, and may get a breather at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

There's also uncertainty over whether skipper Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey will play on Tuesday.

Juventus midfielder Ramsey had injury issues during a Rangers loan spell in the second half of the season, and his only Wales start this month came in the World Cup play-off final against Ukraine.

Despite that he showed his worth by creating seven chances against Belgium, and assisted in Johnson's leveller. 21-year-old Johnson also made a huge impact after replacing Bale 17 minutes from time.

"He's got incredible pace and an incredible personality," Roberto Martinez said.

"He loves playing on the last man and he is always a threat...You can see he's got a very bright future, especially now next season playing in the highest level."

