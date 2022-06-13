13-year-old arrested following stabbing in Cardiff park

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to a disturbance in a Cardiff park which resulted in a teenage boy being stabbed.

Officers received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of young people at Victoria Park in Canton at around 5.40pm on June 12.

A 13-year-old boy from Riverside has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

A 14-year-old boy from Caerau has received hospital treatment for wounds which are described as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: "Understandably this incident and the ages of those involved will cause worry within the community. Tackling knife crime is a priority for South Wales Police and we want to hear from anyone who has information about this incident."

Police are keen to trace anybody who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed what happened, or has information or footage regarding those involved.

Members of the public with information are being asked to contact South Wales Police via 101 or via their website and quote reference number *196789