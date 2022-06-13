Police have confirmed that a child spotted walking the streets of Colwyn Bay late on Sunday night has been found safe.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police confirmed the boy has been found on Monday morning.

A statement said: "We are pleased to report that the young boy who was missing in the Colwyn Bay area overnight is safe and well.

"Thank you to all the members of the public for your concern and help in the search."

CCTV footage showed the child alone Credit: North Wales Police

There had been concern overnight as CCTV images showed the young boy walking the streets of the town alone, dressed only in his pyjamas.

It prompted a large search that included members of the emergency services and members of the public.

Police had urged members of the public to return home just before 2am, out of fear the large presence was hindering efforts to find him.