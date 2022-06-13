A toddler from Swansea celebrated the end of his cancer treatment in a special moment captured by his family on camera.

Myles Stokes was five months old when he was diagnosed with Leukaemia in 2020 and after two years of extensive medical treatment it came to a joyous end when he rang the bell at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales.

Myles' Mum Natasha Hill expressed her joy: "We are absolutely over the moon to have finished treatment. Also, being moved from medium risk regiment to low risk regiment, which is a massive deal in the world of cancer - it means Myles responded to treatment really well throughout maintenance stage for the last 18 months".

Myles striking a pose after ringing the treatment bell Credit: Media Wales

Natasha also thanked everyone for their support throughout Myles' journey on the road to recovery: "The support we have received off all the staff at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales, the staff at Morriston Hospital oncology outpatient department, LATCH, friends and family - our thank you words will never be enough to show how grateful we are of their support."

"Without superhuman consultants and nurses, we may have never got this far and for that alone we will always be in their debt for saving our baby's life."

Natasha provided cupcakes to thank hospital staff for their help Credit: Media Wales

Amongst the celebrations Natasha said that as a mother she'll always worry about Myles: "As much as it's all good news at the moment, that worry at the back of your mind doesn't go away ever - but we keep positive, move forward and wait for the better days to come now he's finished all treatment."

"On May 25, 2022, he took his last dose of chemotherapy and we celebrated at home with a little tea party and had a Spider Man mascot visit Myles to congratulate him on his achievements."

Myles' parents discovered a lump on his ribs in March 2020. He was diagnosed with a cyst and advised to attend the hospital for a check-up the following month but his condition deteriorated before then.

After various medical checks, Myles was taken to the Noah's Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales in Cardiff where specialist doctors diagnosed him with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. He was given a blood transfusion and the following day had an operation to insert a Hickman Line, to prepare for his chemotherapy.

With funding from Noah's Ark Charity which supports Cardiff-based Noah's Ark Children Hospital for Wales, the play specialists on the Rainbow Ward where Myles was treated were fully-equipped to support Natasha and Jonathan throughout the last two years.

Myles during the time of his treatment Credit: Media Wales

Speaking about the play specialist on the ward Natasha said: "Catrin and Alison helped me feel less lost. They started by explaining all the complicated jargon and procedures, taking us through it all step-by-step using a mannequin doll so we knew what to expect when the chemo started and how it all worked."Natasha says she's forever grateful : 'Without the consultants, nurses, play team and charities that supported us, we would never have made it through. And more importantly neither would Myles. The Noah's Ark Children’s Hospital saved our son's life and from the bottom of my heart, we'll never stop being thankful for that.'"

