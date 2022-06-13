A man has admitted murdering a Pembrokeshire teenager, just days before Christmas last year.

The body of Lily Sullivan, 18, was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke, near the castle, on December 17.

Lewis Haines, 31, from nearby Lamphey, previously pleaded guilty to the teenager's manslaughter but had denied murder, and was due to stand trial on June 20.

He appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court today (Monday) to change his plea to guilty.

The court heard the two did not know each other before their paths crossed on the night of Ms Sullivan's murder.

They had allegedly met in a nightclub, before leaving separately and meeting in a lane near the club.An inquest previously heard Lily had been strangled, with police called to the pond in the early hours of the morning following reports of a body in the water.

Haines could be seen rubbing his head in his hands after admitting Ms Sullivan's murder.

In a tribute to her, Ms Sullivan's family had previously described her as "kind and caring".

More than a dozen of her family members looked on from the public gallery of the court.

Haines will be sentenced on July 7.