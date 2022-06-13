A man accused of murdering a 52-year-old woman in south-west Wales last month has died in prison.

Lisa Fraser was found dead at a house on Military Road in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, on Friday 13 May.

Matthew Harris, 41, from Haverfordwest, was charged with her murder, as well as threats to kill, robbery and criminal damage to a property in the nearby town of Neyland.

He was remanded into custody at HMP Long Lartin, near Evesham in Worcestershire.

Days later he was found to have hanged himself in his cell, Swansea Crown Court heard on Monday.

Mr Harris had been due to enter his plea to murder at the court, but following his death the case can no longer be tried.

Judge Paul Thomas QC ordered that Harris' death be noted on the case file.

In a tribute after her death, Ms Fraser's family said: "Lisa was loved and cherished by her family and friends, and touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone.

"Lisa, we hope you're dancing in gold dust."

Dyfed-Powys Police said Ms Fraser's husband and family were being supported by specialist officers.