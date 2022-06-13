Police in Powys have shared an image of a motorcyclist allegedly travelling at 120 miles per hour as part of a crackdown on speeding.

The Roads Policing Unit at Dyfed Powys Police was carrying out checks on the A40 Brecon bypass on the morning of Sunday 12 June.

Officers reported that in just two hours, more than two dozen vehicles were found to be exceeding the speed limit - with four of those said to be travelling in excess of 100mph.

They tweeted an image of the biker apparently clocking up speeds of 120mph, adding: "Not a race track" and urging people "drive to arrive".

Elsewhere, roads safety organisation Go Safe Cymru tweeted that a motorist had been caught driving at 125mph in a 40mph limit zone.

The incident is reported to have happened on the A4067 Godre'r Graig junction with Graig Newydd.

Go Safe Cymru tweeted: "High speeds risk lives. Help us keep our roads safe by driving to the legal limit. We can all play our part in making the roads safer for everyone."

It is not the first time motorists in Wales have been found travelling at such excessive speeds.

Last year, police said one driver was caught speeding at a "whopping" 149 miles per hour with his young son in the car.

The "foolish" man was reportedly clocked as he passed a roads policing officer at Broughton, Flintshire, with his 14-year-son as a passenger.

North Wales Police later tweeted to say: "We literally have no words".

Also last year, a motorist said to have been stopped by police for driving at 122mph on the M5 told officers that he was travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut.

Another motorist admitted reaching speeds of up to 160mph during the first lockdown in 2020, while a driver allegedly caught speeding at more than 100mph told police they were rushing home to eat their takeaway.