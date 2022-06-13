Outdoor instructor dies after 'significant fall' in Snowdonia

A man has died following a "significant fall" from a climbing spot in Snowdonia.

Mountain rescue crews and the coastguard helicopter were called out after two climbers spotted the man at the foot of Cneifion Arete near Llanberis on Saturday morning.Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team said upon arrival at the scene, it was "evident that a climber had taken a significant fall and sustained very serious injuries".

The mountain rescue team provided first aid while bringing the climbers who alerted them back to safety.The coastguard helicopter landed and the casualty was flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd but sadly died.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the rescue organisation said the man was a local outdoor instructor.They said the man, who is yet to be named, had many friends in Snowdonia's rescue community.

A spokesperson said: "During the follow up, it was discovered the casualty was a local outdoor instructor with many friends in the rescue community including some on site, our thought's are with his family and friends at this sad time."Cneifion Arete is a popular scrambling spot in Cwm Cneifion, overlooking Llyn Idwal.